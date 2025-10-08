A Chesterfield eatery serving up Indian and Bangladeshi food is celebrating after claiming a major industry award – being ranked among the best Asian restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

The winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2025 (ARTA) were announced at a ceremony in London on October 6 – with a Chesterfield eatery among those who won in their respective categories.

Shipon Tandoori on Chatsworth Road was named Takeaway of the Year for the East Midlands by ARTA, as part of their celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

ARTA 2025 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs, alongside MPs and celebrities, as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said: “Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2025 – the outstanding Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the UK's hospitality scene. As the leading awards celebrating the best of the UK's Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, we recognise your dedication and passion, which bring extraordinary flavours and experiences to diners nationwide – even amidst challenges.

“I would also like to sincerely thank all the distinguished guests who have joined us this evening to honour this incredible community.

“This industry represents more than just food; it is a celebration of the richness of multicultural Britain. ARTA 2025 honours you – the trailblazers, the innovators, and the champions – for your lasting contribution to our vibrant culinary landscape.

“Despite the ongoing challenges faced by the sector – from rising costs and labour shortages to recent changes in immigration rules affecting skilled chef recruitment – we continue to celebrate the resilience, creativity, and excellence of the Pan Asian restaurant and takeaway community. Your commitment ensures that the flavours, traditions, and innovation that define this industry continue to thrive across the UK.

Together, we not only serve food but also preserve a vital part of Britain’s multicultural heritage, inspiring diners and future chefs alike. Tonight, we celebrate you – the heart and soul of our culinary journey.”

Guests included TV personalities Elma Pazar, Ella Wise, Harriet Mae Blackmore, Lacey Martin, Hayley Palmer and Paige Chohan – along TV sports presenter Seema Jaiswal. The ceremony was hosted by TV news anchor Samantha Simmonds, and Paul Martin, a renowned magician.