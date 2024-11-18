Chesterfield CAMRA launches search for sponsors to safeguard future of popular town centre beer festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s CAMRA branch are searching for sponsors to safeguard the future of their popular annual beer festival.

Chesterfield’s branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are preparing to host their popular Winding Wheel Beer Festival next year.

The event sees the group take over the Winding Wheel theatre on Holywell Street on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, September 8 2025.

They turn the venue into a paradise for beer lovers, with a wide range of real ales and craft beers on offer - along with ciders, gins, wines, food and live entertainment.

CAMRA’s popular event will return to the Winding Wheel in February 2025.

While the event has grown in popularity over the years, the costs of running the festival have also increased - with Chesterfield CAMRA now launching a drive to find sponsors and safeguard the festival’s future ahead of next year’s event.

Steve Monaghan, Chesterfield CAMRA’s branch chair, said: “As branch chair and volunteer at the festival since 2019 I have seen the interest in beer and festivals grow post Covid-19. However, we are only too aware of rising costs and this has led to us seeking sponsorship. Our efforts have delivered some sponsors but we are in need of a few more.”

“The Winding Wheel is a great venue and offers something for everyone. The auditorium has music on both nights included in the price of the ticket. The two rooms upstairs are really appreciated by those that wish to meet friends and enjoy a chatty pub atmosphere. There is a bar on each floor selling different beers, concentrating on a local theme. Food is available, again from local vendors."

Steve added that the event has attracted both national and international visitors to Chesterfield - helping to boost other businesses in the town centre as well.

The details of the sponsorship packages for the event can be found here. Credit: Chesterfield CAMRA

He said: “The event has brought people from all over the country due to its reputation as an enjoyable day or night out. Over the years we have had customers from Australia, New Zealand, Belgium and South Africa.

“The festival has been very popular with neighbouring CAMRA branches, whose members have volunteered for many years. The festival was initially just in the main auditorium, and then in 2010 it expanded to use the whole venue. The festival sells out each session each year.

“The event promotes local beers and ones from slightly further afield. The festival brings people into Chesterfield and supports local pubs, cafes and food outlets. When customers leave a session they very often go for food and drinks in the local pubs - taxis and public transport are also supported.”

There are a number of different sponsorship packages available, ranging from £100 to £1,000 - each of which comes with free tickets and advertising opportunities.

If you or your business wish to sponsor the event, you can contact festival chair Edward Coxhead at [email protected].

The afternoon sessions on February 7 and 8 run between 11.30am and 5.00pm, with the evening sessions between 6.00pm and 11.00pm. Tickets are priced at £9 for afternoon sessions and £11 for evening sessions. Both tickets include a festival glass, with a band performing at each evening session.

You can buy tickets to the festival online here, or at the following Derbyshire pubs: Chesterfield Arms (S41 7PH), Arkwright Arms (S44 5JG), Glassworks (S41 8LF), Rose and Crown (S40 2QT) and Tupton Tap (S42 6LA). Tickets are also on sale at the Alexandra in Derby, Canal House in Nottingham and the Fat Cat in Sheffield.