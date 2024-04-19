Chesterfield brewery closes down as “industry pressures take their toll” on business
Silver Brewhouse, based at Adelphi Way in Staveley, has announced today that it will be closing down.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the brewery said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce that Silver Brewhouse has come to the end of the road.
“The pressures in the industry have took their toll and it’s time for us to leave. We would like to thank all our family and friends for the love and support over the years and all the wonderful people who’ve been a part of our team along the way.
“Many thanks also to our great customers for the support in keeping us going this long.
“Wherever possible I would urge people to use small independent businesses. I know it’s not always easy when there are cheaper alternatives but their survival really does matter.
“Micro-brewing is a great industry with some lovely people in it trying really hard and we’ve made some great friends along the way. I hope we get to meet many of you again on the good side of the bar. Cheers, Silver Brewhouse.”
