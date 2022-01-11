Tea

Chesterfield: Best tearooms and tea shops for a relaxing cuppa

Need to unwind? There’s few better places than in a tranquil tearoom.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:08 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve had a look at all the tea rooms and tea shops across Chesterfield and put the seven best into this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. Number 10

Number 10, 9A South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 296 Google Reviews). "Great local family business. Tasty wholesome cooking. You're able to book a table or just turn up. Well worth a visit."

2. Northern Tea Merchants

Northern Tea Merchants, 193 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 241 Google Reviews). "Mind boggling selection. Knowledgeable staff. Warm welcome."

3. The Vintage Tea Rooms

The Vintage Tea Rooms, 12 Steeplegate, Chesterfield, S40 1SA. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 68 Google Reviews). "Always a treat going there for brunches! Great teas and coffees, lovely staff, vintage vibes and always great food!"

4. Glapwell Tea Room & Coffee Shop

Glapwell Tea Room & Coffee Shop, Glapwell Lane, Glapwell, Chesterfield, S44 5PY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 165 Google Reviews). "Perfect, with brilliant friendly staff and lovely food."

