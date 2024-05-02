Chesterfield bakery “overcome with happiness” after their bread was named the best in Britain at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

4 Eyes Bakery has taken home a trophy in the 2024 Britain’s Best Loaf competition, for its deep pan rosemary and garlic focaccia.

With nearly 200 loaves entered, the judges deemed the deep pan rosemary and garlic focaccia from 4 Eyes Bakery the finest in the International Category and then scooped the overall Winner of Britain’s Best Loaf 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head baker Tom Martin held back tears as he received the award. He said: “I’m absolutely overcome with happiness that we have been recognised amongst the best in Britain. To just be surrounded by such amazing bakers is an honour.

Tom Martin (L) said the win had left him speechless. Credit: British Baker

“We all work long unsocial hours perfecting our craft and events like this allow us to pause and take a moment to reflect on the hard work we put in, day in day out. Picking up this award is my greatest career achievement and I’m speechless.”

The Bakery, based in Staveley, took home the trophy after a competition held at NEC Birmingham on April 30. Its bread was voted a winner by a panel of experts from the UK baking industry.

Britain’s Best Loaf is organised by leading baking industry publication British Baker. It is an annual event that honours the finest bread produced by the nation’s best bakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every loaf entered across the eight categories is put through its paces by the expert judges and scored on external appearance, internal structure, aroma and taste. The rigorous process means the winning loaves in each category are truly deserving of their ‘Britain’s best’ titles.

Amy North, editor of British Baker, added: “This competition is about celebrating the skills and craftmanship the nation's bread makers have to offer. The quantity and quality of entries was stronger than ever, so the judges truly had their work cut out to find the winners.