Chesterfield and Derbyshire pubs offering chance to win free beer during England games at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
Pubs across Derbyshire will be celebrating the UEFA Women’s EURO by offering customers the chance to win a free bottle of Budweiser during every England match.
Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and predict the winner of each England game. If they guess correctly, they could be in with a chance to win a voucher for a free bottle of Budweiser.
The following pubs across Derbyshire are taking part:
The Sun Inn, Chesterfield.
New Inn, Clay Cross.
Red Lion, Heanor.
Brook Tavern, Glossop.
These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. This offer is only available in pubs across England and Wales for each nation's home games.
The Women’s EURO, hosted by Switzerland, kicked off yesterday (Wednesday, July 2) and runs until Sunday, July 27. England begin their campaign this weekend against France on Saturday, July 5.
