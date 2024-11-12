Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DesignMyNight is hiring for a cheese fondue tester

Anyone can apply for the role which includes £500 of fondue experiences - and a reward worth an extra £500

Applications are open until Friday December 6

Booking website DesignMyNight is currently hiring for a unique food and drink role, which will be a dream come true for cheese fans.

DesignMyNight has announced that it is on the search for the UK’s first-ever cheese fondue tester, who will taste test the delicious cheesy treat across several London venues.

Any member of the public can apply for this exciting opportunity, and the successful applicant will take part in fondue experiences worth £500.

(Photo: Adobe Stock) | M.studio - stock.adobe.com

As part of the job role, the chosen tester will be visiting five of London’s finest spots that offer cheese fondue which includes; Jimmy’s Somerset House pop-up, Champagne + Fromage, The Chalet, The White Haus and Munich Cricket Club.

But it's not only cheese that the tester will have the opportunity to taste, as they will also be paying a visit to iconic Soho dessert spot Cocomelts to try out its chocolate fondue.

Alongside £500 of fondue experiences, the successful applicant will also receive £500 of DesignMyNight vouchers to spend on events. Travel expenses of up to £200 will also be covered if the successful applicant lives outside of London.

To apply, applicants must fill out their details on the DesignMyNight website, as well as a sentence on why they should be the candidate to be chosen.

Applications to become a cheese fondue tester opened on Monday November 4 and will close at midnight on Friday December 6. Applications are open to everyone in the UK.