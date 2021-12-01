Cheers! Chesterfield shoppers can now get their hands on gin that tastes like spiced cookies at Aldi supermarket

Aldi has launched The Infusionist Spiced Biscuit Gin Liqueur in the run-up to the festive season.

The company has added The Infusionist Spiced Biscuit Gin Liqueur and The Infusionist Salted Maple Fudge Gin Liqueur to its offering.

With searches for the popular Belgium cookie speculoo up by 70 percent on last year, it’s the perfect time for Aldi to launch The Infusionist Spiced Biscuit Gin Liqueur which has notes of cinnamon, ginger, caramel and vanilla.

The Infusionist Salted Maple Fudge Gin Liqueur is a syrupy tipple which boasts rich flavours of salted fudge and indulgent notes of sweet maple.

Both liqueurs are priced at £8.99 each for a 50cl bottle and are available in store at Aldi, which has outlets at Lockoford Road in Chesterfield, High Street in Clay Cross, Sheffield Road in Dronfield and Mill Green Way in Clowne.

Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Buxton, Heanor and Ilkeston also have Aldi stores.