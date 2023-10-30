Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winning entry, whose botanicals are sourced from the Chatsworth Estate only a mile away from the distillery, will now be regarded as one of the very best products available within the UK’s exciting food and drink sector in 2023.

Roses have been synonymous with the gardens at Chatsworth since 1939, when the Duchess Mary, wife of the 10th Duke remodelled the original French Garden into a Rose Garden. She enclosed it with a yew hedge and planted hybrid tea roses including Buff Beauty, Felicia and Savoy Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rose continues to be carefully cultivated at Chatsworth, notably the Duchess of Devonshire Rose, the Chatsworth Rose and the Joseph Paxton Rose whose petals have been incorporated into this award-winning Rose Pink Gin.

Chatsworth Rose Pink Gin wins Gold at Great British Food Awards 2023

Chatsworth Rose Pink Gin was judged by top industry expert David Moore of Pied à Terre which is the longest standing independent Michelin Starred restaurant in London and the UK. It was founded in 1991 and is still owned and run by David Moore.

Category judge David Moore described Peak Artisan Drinks Chatsworth Rose Pink Gin as: “Floral notes abound, tussling with juniper, lemon and herbal scents, dances on the palette. Good labelling and strong sustainable narrative.”.

Having been awarded the highest accolade within the Great British Food Awards 2023, Peak Artisan Drinks Chatsworth Rose Pink Gin will now be promoted across Great British Food’s print, online and social channels in celebration of its achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the win, Robert Evans at Peak Artisan Drinks said, “What an absolute honour it is for us have won a Gold at one of the most prestigious Food and Drink Awards in the UK.

Robert Evans Owner of Peak Artisan Drinks

"Its delightful that Chatsworth Rose Pink Gin an already award-winning gin has been further acknowledged in the industry and we are looking forward to the new opportunities that will be created from achieving this.