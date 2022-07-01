Chatsworth opens café serving homegrown dishes at Peak Village in Rowsley

Chatsworth Kitchen welcomes its first customers through the doors at the Peak Village shopping centre on Monday, June 20, and will be open seven days a week, 9.30am to 5pm.

It will be serving fresh food, mostly made on site, featuring ingredients selected daily from the estate farms and gardens, including brunch, sandwiches desserts, pastries and mains.

Head of catering Chris Bailey-Jones said: “The menu looks to build on emerging food trends while never losing sight of the importance of local, seasonal and sustainable food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the food and the drink on the menu comes from the Chatsworth estate or selected local partners.

“The restaurant will give a distinctly Chatsworth twist to great service, being informal, fun and even a little quirky. All of this is helped along with a carefully crafted drinks list, looking to shine a light on local providers in a setting that is perfect for a relaxed lunch with friends or a family get together.”

The business, which has created both full-time and casual jobs, has also been furnished with hundreds of items from the stores and kitchens at the house.

Retail consultant Laura Cavendish, aka the duke’s daughter-in-law Lady Burlington, led the design process, and said: “We hope it will become a place for people to spend time together and enjoy great food, before exploring the many new shops opening at Peak Village.”

To browse the menu, go to chatsworthkitchen.co.uk.

Chatsworth took over the Peak Village complex in 2021.

The café interior is accentuated with items taken from the kitchens at Chatsworth house.