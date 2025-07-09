Celebrate the summer at award winning Fischer's Baslow Hall with a special treat

What better way to enjoy summer than an experience at Fischer’s Baslow Hall. Whether you’re venturing for a long-earned getaway or simply calling for a quick lunch to break up the day. Think chic country manor house with extensively manicured gardens! The perfect getaway from the day-to-day grind.

Celebrating the freshest of produce. Multi-award-winning Head Chef, John Shuttleworth, and dedicated Head Gardener, Kim Orwin, work closely to cultivate an abundance of fresh, vibrant ingredients from the extensive kitchen gardens, which can be seen being hand-picked before every service.

Our new Summer Lunch Menu is all about relaxed, flexible dining. Whether you simply fancy a light bite, or leisurely à la carte lunch, taken either on our summer terrace or in the restaurant, both of which overlook the gardens. Dishes change regularly to reflect what’s freshest in the garden and from our trusted local suppliers, making every visit a little different.

Indulge in exquisite, handcrafted dishes from Cod Brandade with a velvety Chive Emulsion, to Cornish Monkfish beautifully paired with Isle of White Tomatoes and the bright acidity of Sauce Vierge. To conclude, a luscious Lemon Thyme Panna Cotta delicately adorned with Pine Nut and fresh Apple offering the perfect balance of sweetness and zest.

Teriyaki Cured Salmon | Spring Onion | Coriander | Avocado

Fischer's on Friday. As if the menu wasn’t enticing enough, enjoy 10% off food when you visit for lunch at Fischer’s Baslow Hall during the month of July.

Sunday Sessions. During the summer months, we’ve introduced Live Musicwith talented local musicians performing on selected Sunday afternoons throughout the season. It’s the perfect soundtrack to an exquisite Sunday lunch, an afternoon drink, or simply a chance to unwind with friends and family in our beautiful gardens.

Extend your stay. Escape to Fischer’s for a memorable countryside retreat. Whether it’s a one-night break or a more extended getaway, our overnight packages are thoughtfully designed to help you unwind, indulge and explore at your own pace.

Enjoy seasonal dining in our award-winning elegant restaurant, relax in beautiful surroundings and discover the charm of Chatsworth House and the rolling Derbyshire countryside right on our doorstep.

Head Chef - Fischer's Baslow Hall

Forage with Fischer’s. We have been delighted to welcome back familiar faces as well as new participants to our highly sought-after foraging courses, captivating visitors with an unparalleled experience that combines a love for nature with a deeper understanding of where our food comes from, all while offering multiple health benefits.

Participants have the opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the local area as they learn the art of foraging for wild, edible plants and mushrooms. This unique event broadens your knowledge and delights your taste buds with delicious, freshly foraged ingredients served during an exquisite lunch after a morning spent in the wild.

All details about this exclusive event are available on our website:- Foraging Lunch - Fischer's Baslow Hall

The summer so far has been filled with some wonderful events, weddings and more recently we had the pleasure of hosting over 80 distinguished members of the media, VIP’s, our loyal friends and our trusted suppliers to join us for a celebration to mark the re-opening of beautiful halcyon summer terrace in partnership with Laurent-Perrier and Gusbourne, the afternoon was filled with laughter and camaraderie embodying the very essence of Fischer’s hospitality here at majestic Baslow Hall and more recently, we hosted the prestigious 2025 Muddy Stilettos awards highlighting the successes of over 50 business owners throughout our region.

Classic Lemon Tart with English Strawberries

Whether you visit us for an informal lunch, a special celebration, a glass of Champagne in the sunshine, or to discover nature’s bounty on a foraging walk, Fischer’s Baslow Hall is the place to make your summer unforgettable.

Neil Fischer, Managing Director, Fischer’s Baslow Hall said :- “Our visitors are at the forefront of all everything we do. We are genuinely appreciative of our dedicated and skilled team members, who demonstrate enthusiasm and expertise in their daily activities. They consistently strive to exceed expectations in delivering unparalleled personal service to our guests, whether they come from the local community or from far-off locations.

We recognise the vital importance of investing in our talented staff and the long-term success of our business. We are delighted to welcome guests to enjoy the best of summer and enjoy the summer season with us here Baslow Hall. Our summer terrace has never looked better and this beautiful outdoor space, adorned with lush greenery and elegant decoration, enhances our dining facilities and provides a serene atmosphere for our guests.

We take immense pride in our collaborations with renowned businesses from across the globe while steadfastly supporting local industries. This commitment ensures that we bring the best of both worlds to our patrons. We aim to create a truly memorable and unique dining experience for everyone who visits us this summer, inviting them to appreciate exquisite dishes and the beauty of nature that surrounds us.”

We hope you have a magical summer and look forward to welcoming you to Baslow Hall to enjoy the beauty of our surroundings in the glorious English sunshine.