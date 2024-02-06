News you can trust since 1855
Celebrate National Pizza Day 2024 at one of these Italian restaurants, ranked among the best in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to celebrate National Pizza Day 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

If you want to mark National Pizza Day, which takes place on February 9, these are 16 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best Italian restaurants across Derbyshire.

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

