If you want to mark National Pizza Day, which takes place on February 9, these are 16 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.
1. Best Italian restaurants
These are some of the best Italian restaurants across Derbyshire. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre
2. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google
3. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow
Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google
4. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google