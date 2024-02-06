Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

If you want to mark National Pizza Day, which takes place on February 9, these are 16 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

1 . Best Italian restaurants These are some of the best Italian restaurants across Derbyshire. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google Photo Sales