These are 31 of the best pubs across the county – perfect to celebrate Britain’s National Beer Day this week.

Beer Day Britain is taking place on Thursday, June 15 – a celebration of the country’s favourite alcoholic drink and the many great pubs in all corners of the UK.

If you’re looking to mark the occasion with a pint, these are some of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The George, Clay Cross The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 124 Google reviews - winning praise for its "divine food", "lovely staff and good selection of beers and spirits." Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . White Lion, Great Longstone The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a "wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from." Photo: Google

3 . The Scotsman's Pack Country Inn, Hathersage The Scotsman's Pack has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer praised the "nice atmosphere, friendly staff and good choice of drinks." Photo: Google

4 . Old Sun Inn, Buxton The Old Sun Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 839 Google reviews. One visitor said: "Best food, best beer and best dog-friendly pub we found on our trip." Photo: Google