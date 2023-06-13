News you can trust since 1855
Celebrate National Beer Day at 31 of the best pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are 31 of the best pubs across the county – perfect to celebrate Britain’s National Beer Day this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

Beer Day Britain is taking place on Thursday, June 15 – a celebration of the country’s favourite alcoholic drink and the many great pubs in all corners of the UK.

If you’re looking to mark the occasion with a pint, these are some of the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 124 Google reviews - winning praise for its “divine food”, “lovely staff and good selection of beers and spirits.”

1. The George, Clay Cross

The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 124 Google reviews - winning praise for its “divine food”, “lovely staff and good selection of beers and spirits.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

2. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.” Photo: Google

The Scotsman’s Pack has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice atmosphere, friendly staff and good choice of drinks.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice atmosphere, friendly staff and good choice of drinks.” Photo: Google

The Old Sun Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 839 Google reviews. One visitor said: “Best food, best beer and best dog-friendly pub we found on our trip.”

4. Old Sun Inn, Buxton

The Old Sun Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 839 Google reviews. One visitor said: “Best food, best beer and best dog-friendly pub we found on our trip.” Photo: Google

