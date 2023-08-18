News you can trust since 1855
Café in Derbyshire town reaches final for prestigious award – ranking it among best cafés in the country

A popular Derbyshire cafe has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award – battling it out against some of the best eateries in the region.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

Cool River Café & Patisserie on Olde Englishe Road in Matlock was revealed as a finalist for the East Midlands Café/Bistro of the Year Award at the Food Awards England 2023.

These awards are a celebration of the talent, dedication, and passion displayed by those involved in the food industry across the country.

Following a public nomination process, a range of contenders were shortlisted across a number of different categories. This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham city centre on October 9.

Oceanic Events, organisers of the awards, said it has been ”overwhelmed by the sheer talent and passion displayed by all the nominees”.

A Spokesperson for the Food Awards England said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“Moreover, their success isn’t just about their dedication to leaving every customer satisfied. It’s also a story that reflects the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck,” they added.

"The Food Awards England 2023 promises to be a night filled with excitement, camaraderie, and celebration.”

