Busy Chesterfield town centre Wetherspoon pub thrilled to earn five-star hygiene score following council inspection

The team at a Chesterfield town centre Wetherspoon pub were “delighted” to achieve a top hygiene rating after an inspection.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

The Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoon pub on St Mary’s Gate has secured a five-star hygiene level rating for its levels of hygiene – after being inspected as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

Pub manager Lou Evans said: “All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

“I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too. Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.”

Spa Lane Vaults was awarded with a five-star hygiene rating.Spa Lane Vaults was awarded with a five-star hygiene rating.
Spa Lane Vaults was awarded with a five-star hygiene rating.
Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at each premises is.

