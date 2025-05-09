Brewery issues update on future of Peak District pub after former landlords left ‘community hub’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a Peak District pub have provided an update on the venue’s future – after its former landlords departed earlier this year.

The Bridge Inn at Calver was left without a landlord to run the venue when the previous team departed the pub earlier this year.

Since April, the Greene King pub has only been opening over weekends for drinks, while the brewery works to find a new partner to take on The Bridge Inn.

Greene King have now issued an update on the future of the pub – with hopes that a new tenant will soon arrive at The Bridge Inn.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “Following the departure of the Bridge Inn's previous tenants, we are advancing plans to secure a new partner to operate the pub.

“The Bridge Inn is a key hub for the local community, and we hope to share an update on the pub's new tenant in the near future.”