Bottoms up as Derby 'brunchers' prepare to welcome city's first evening soiree

A restaurant famed for its unique bottomless brunches has just served up its 75,000th glass of fizz and is launching the city's very first evening soiree, in celebration of the milestone.

Nicco Restaurant and Bar, based on Pride Park, has been offering its themed brunches for over four years, and has now taken the bold step to launch Derby's very first evening bottomless soiree.

Co-owner Bhav Kumar, who runs the Indian fusion restaurant alongside husband Sanj Kumar, said: "Nicco has been famous for its bottomless brunches, we’ve served 10,000 since we opened in 2021, but we are always trying to be inventive and offer new concepts to our clients.

"We realised that there was nowhere in Derby which offered a bottomless event in the evening, and we wanted to be the first. We are super excited to see many months of hard work come to fruition."

Diners enjoying brunch at Nicco Restaurant and Bar

"Traditionally, a bottomless brunch will end at around 4pm, but we find that many of our customers want to carry on the fun with friends. Here at Nicco, we pride ourselves on offering a venue which moves seamlessly from day to night, with a full programme of live evening entertainment, DJ's and now a unique evening soiree."

Over the years, the team at Nicco have created some truly spectacular themed brunches with tickets selling out in a matter of days. In the last 12 months alone, the events team have held brunches with a nod to Beyonce, Mamma Mia, and even a Last Days of Summer: Ibiza Soiree.

Priced at £55 per person, the brand-new evening soiree will be offered between 6-9pm and will include a choice of three dishes from a brand-new menu.

Revellers can enjoy a range of dishes including the spicy calamari with curry mayo, the brand new Lucknowi kebab, or even the rosemary chicken tikka- all which take inspiration from the family's passion for travel, while still staying true to the restaurant's core Indian roots.

Bhav, from the eatery which serves around 2500 customers each week, added: "Our newly launched menu has been created alongside our head chef and senior management team. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that it complements our brunch concept perfectly.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming our guests to try something brand new and unique in the city we all call home."

For more details, or to make a booking, please visit Nicco Restaurant & Bar | Indian Dining & Cocktail Bar