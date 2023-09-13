Watch more videos on Shots!

During the Spring, Birds Bakery celebrated National Doughnut Week which is a nationwide fundraising initiative from The Children’s Trust.

A selection of Birds’ classic doughnuts were available to buy throughout stores, with a portion of the funds donated to the cause.

Birds also ran a hugely popular ‘create your own doughnut’ competition, with customers voting for their favourite flavour, filling and topping with the winning combination to be produced in the coming months.

A total of £10,125 was donated to The Children’s Trust at the end of the week from the money raised through sales of Birds’ classic doughnuts.

As well as this, a staggering £15,690 was donated to Mind Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire who work to make mental health an everyday priority across the region.

The money was raised by donating every penny spent on carrier bags in store and will go to supporting Mind do what they do best - from talking therapy and guided self-help courses to running their #WellCafe drop-in sessions throughout the local community.

Speaking about the fundraising efforts across the year, Lesley Bird, chief operating officer at Birds Bakery, said:

“Looking at the past seven months we’re thrilled to see the efforts that have been made to raise over £25,000 for local and national charities – our customers are incredibly generous and these charities obviously resonate with them.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to our customers as their loyalty has allowed us to contribute significantly to charities close to our hearts.”

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region including in Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and Staffordshire. Many Birds products can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using either Uber Eats or Just Eat delivery services.