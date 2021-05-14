Big-name chains leading the way when it comes to good food hygiene in Chesterfield
Some recognisable chains are among the dozens of Chesterfield cafes and restaurants to secure top food hygiene ratings.
Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from five, meaning very good, to zero, warning that urgent improvement is necessary.
And the good news is, according to the latest ratings for the borough on the Food Standards Agency website, no business has a zero rating and only a handful are rated ‘one’, major improvement is necessary.
A two means some improvement is necessary, while three is ‘hygiene standards are generally satisfactory’ and a four rating means ‘hygiene standards are good’
And more than 100 restaurants and cafes, among the 1,000-plus businesses rated in Chesterfield borough, have the top rating.