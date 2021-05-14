All commercial food businesses are given food hygiene ratings.

Big-name chains leading the way when it comes to good food hygiene in Chesterfield

Some recognisable chains are among the dozens of Chesterfield cafes and restaurants to secure top food hygiene ratings.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 14th May 2021, 11:24 am

Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from five, meaning very good, to zero, warning that urgent improvement is necessary.

And the good news is, according to the latest ratings for the borough on the Food Standards Agency website, no business has a zero rating and only a handful are rated ‘one’, major improvement is necessary.

A two means some improvement is necessary, while three is ‘hygiene standards are generally satisfactory’ and a four rating means ‘hygiene standards are good’

And more than 100 restaurants and cafes, among the 1,000-plus businesses rated in Chesterfield borough, have the top rating.

Here are some of the big name chains to be awarded a ‘five’ rating by food hygiene inspectors…

1. Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings go from zero to five.

2. Asda, Ravenside Retail Park, Park Road

The cafe was given a very good rating when it was last inspected, on November 3, 2014.

3. Burger King, Brimington Road North, Whittington Moor

The burger chain achieved a very good rating on August 26, 2020.

4. Chesterfield Football Club, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

The Hub at the club's Technique Stadium was awarded a five ratingon April 27, 2018.

