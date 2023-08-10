News you can trust since 1855
Beyonce’s favourite doughnuts coming to a Co-op near you in Derbyshire including North Wingfield, Ripley, Belper and Bakewell

Beyonce’s favourite doughnut maker has secured a deal with retail giant Central Co-op to start selling products in stores across Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

Planet Doughnut’s popular treats have gone on sale at stores in Hatton, North Wingfield, Chellaston, Prince Charles Avenue, Littleover, Ripley, Belper, Ashbourne and Bakewell.

It comes as the company recently made 16,000 custom doughnuts to support music superstar Beyonce's run of shows in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Planet Doughnut, which was founded in Shrewsbury in 2017 and currently makes 1.8 million doughnuts a year, hopes to roll-out its products to more Central Co-op stores.

The company is known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

Founder Duncan McGregor said: “We are delighted to be trialling our classic and vegan doughnut boxes with the Co-op.

“We like the support the Central Co-op gives to other businesses and the fact it guarantees its food is ethical, sustainable and of exceptional quality - just like our doughnuts!"

