Planet Doughnut’s popular treats have gone on sale at stores in Hatton, North Wingfield, Chellaston, Prince Charles Avenue, Littleover, Ripley, Belper, Ashbourne and Bakewell.

It comes as the company recently made 16,000 custom doughnuts to support music superstar Beyonce's run of shows in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Planet Doughnut, which was founded in Shrewsbury in 2017 and currently makes 1.8 million doughnuts a year, hopes to roll-out its products to more Central Co-op stores.

The company is known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

Founder Duncan McGregor said: “We are delighted to be trialling our classic and vegan doughnut boxes with the Co-op.