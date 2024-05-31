Best takeaways Derbyshire: Celebrate the start of the weekend with 43 of the best takeaways across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Dronfield, Belper, Ripley, Heanor and more – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st May 2024, 12:38 BST
These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 43 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

READ THIS: The origin and history behind 19 street names across Chesterfield town centre

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These are some of the best takeaways in the area.

1. Highly-rated takeaways

These are some of the best takeaways in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Photo Sales
Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

3. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireGoogleMatlockBelperRipleyHeanor