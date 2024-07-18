Best chip shops Derbyshire: 39 chip shops you need to try this weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Bolsover, Dronfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston and more – based on reader recommendations and Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 12:48 GMT
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

With the weekend almost here, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county. These include chippies recommended by our readers, and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.”

1. Charlies Chippy, Staveley

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.” Photo: Google

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.”

2. Margaret's Chippy, Whittington Moor

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.” Photo: Google

Phil Knight said: “I live in Cheshire not Derbyshire, but the only place we travel to in Derbyshire just for fish and chips is Toll Bar, Stoney Middleton. Best I've had in the whole of the UK.”

3. Toll Bar Fish and Chips, The Bank, Stoney Middleton

Phil Knight said: “I live in Cheshire not Derbyshire, but the only place we travel to in Derbyshire just for fish and chips is Toll Bar, Stoney Middleton. Best I've had in the whole of the UK.” Photo: Google

Helen Yates said: “Union Jack, Chatsworth Road.”

4. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Helen Yates said: “Union Jack, Chatsworth Road.” Photo: Google

