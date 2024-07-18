When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

With the weekend almost here, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county. These include chippies recommended by our readers, and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

Charlies Chippy, Staveley Sandra Egley Moakes said: "Charlie's Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time."

Margaret's Chippy, Whittington Moor Margaret's Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: "Best in the country, never mind the county."

Toll Bar Fish and Chips, The Bank, Stoney Middleton Phil Knight said: "I live in Cheshire not Derbyshire, but the only place we travel to in Derbyshire just for fish and chips is Toll Bar, Stoney Middleton. Best I've had in the whole of the UK."