When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that Chesterfield and Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of great chip shops.
With the weekend almost here, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county. These include chippies recommended by our readers, and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.
The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.