Summer holidays mean treats so how about taking your family out for a meal in Chesterfield?
Let someone else do the prepping, cooking, serving and washing up while you spend quality time with your partner and kids.
Here’s our guide to the best places for family meals in and around Chesterfield, based on TripAdvisor reviews and scoring an average of 4 out of 5 or above.
1. Family-friendly eateries
Bottle & Thyme, The Galleon Restaurant and Steakhouse and The Cock & Magpie all make the Tripadvisor list for top family-friendly places to eat in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google
2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant scores 5/5 based on 245 Tripadvisor to put it at the top of the table of family-friendly eateries in Chesterfield. Andrew B posted: "Beautiful pasta and sauces and terrific pizza. Really friendly staff and whole family, including our 3 year old grand-daughter loved it." Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Afat's Grill, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Afat's Grill scores 5/5 based on 164 Tripadvisor reviews including this posted by 838katiea: "My family and I come here very regularly, the most beautiful food and lovely staff. Highly recommend the ali nazik - I have it every time and never tire of it." Photo: Google
4. Lombardi's, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Lombardi's scores 4.5/5 based on 1,074 Tripadvisor reviews. Emma R posts: "The mains are large and arrived piping hot and tasty. The teenage children loved the wide range of sorbets and ice cream and the adults were wowed by the wide range of classic Italian desserts." Photo: Google