Bakery launches Easter goodies range in Derbyshire towns

Birds Bakery, which has outlets in Alfreton, Belper, Chesterfield, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock and Ripley among its 62 stores, has unveiled its seasonal goodies ahead of the springtime holiday.

The bakery’s popular hot cross bun loaf is set to return to stores this year after launching in 2021, and there are also packs of four hot cross buns on the shelves. Simnel is available to buy as a slice or a slab but for £13.95, shoppers can purchase a whole cake to share.

Chocoholics have plenty to choose from, with a selection of different sized Belgian chocolate rabbits ranging from 95p to £2.45, and chunky Easter lollipops. A delicious orange chocolate carrot can be purchased alone or alongside one of the long-eared treats as part of its gift pack deal for £4.95.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Range of Easter goodies on offer at Birds Bakery shops and online.

Biscuit-fans aren’t forgotten either, with a pack of two shortbread bunnies and two styles of gingerbread rabbits on offer. A limited edition Easter tart, which is the cheapest in the range at 75p, and a chocolate Easter cupcake finishes off the selection of sweet treats.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director at Birds Bakery, said: “Easter is known for bringing families together and indulging in delicious food, which are two things we love at Birds Bakery.

“We’ve seen that some retailers have dropped hot cross buns from their ranges this year but for us, they’re the star of the show! Celebrating Easter without hot cross buns is like Christmas with no mince pies. Over the years our team have perfected our recipe, and we’re sure our hot cross buns will be a favourite with customers once more.

“We’re also excited to bring back our Simnel cake, which is a real highlight for anyone who loves baking. Our choice of chocolates, made in our own chocolate room, gives us the chance to make some really fun treats – we’re sure even non-vegetable lovers will like our orange chocolate carrot.”