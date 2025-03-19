Bacon naan and Mumbai omelette - we visited new Derbyshire Indian restaurant to find out about the fusion foods being served

A new restaurant bringing Indian fusion food created by chefs who have worked at Michelin starred establishments has opened in Buxton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nik Johns is Buxton’s newest restaurant which has opened at 75 Spring Gardens.

Chef Radhey Bhardwaj shared the vision for the new eatery which will serve both breakfast and evening meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have a real passion for food and will be serving the best quality meals with no compromise.

New Indian, Nik Johns Restaurant & Beer Bar, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Gagan, Camelia and Radhey. Photo Brian Eyre

“It’s something new for Buxton and we are all excited to be here.

“We have 23 years in the industry from being taught in Delhi to working as a professional chef at a Michelin restaurant in London before we decided to open our first restaurant.”

Nik Johns is the family’s third restaurant, the others in Dresden and Cheadle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radhey said: “We will be serving traditional oats and pancakes alongside spicy chilli cheese on toast and Indian omelettes for breakfast as well as bacon naan and sausage naan.

New Indian, Nik Johns Restaurant & Beer Bar, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Photo Brian Eyre

“The evening service will be curries but from different parts of India and bring tastes people may not have tried to the table as well as those traditional meals people know and love such as Butter Chicken, lamb saag wala, palak paneer, chicken korma, and peshwari naans.”

Other items on the breakfast menu, which is served until 3pm include chicken pomegranate salad, broccoli paneer salad and full english which is available in gluten free and vegan.

The family run team got the keys to their latest project, which is also fully licensed, in the summer of 2024 and after redecorating reopened just weeks ago in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radhey said: “We have already been so well received by the people of the town.

“We are doing something different, fusion food and people seem to really like it.

“But we are new to the town and not everyone knows we are here yet so we want to spread the word and invite people to come and try our food for themselves and we know they will be impressed.”

To book a table visit https://nikjohns.co.uk/book-table or call the team on 07721 820432.