The historic Red Lion Restaurant at Peak Edge Hotel, between Chesterfield and Matlock, launches its limited run of Wine Journeys on Wednesday, November 9. 2022. The first chapter will take attendees to Spain, with guests Martin Paul Abell and Peter Fawcett representing the region.

Martin, who formerly held top managerial positions at Laurent Perrier Champagne and Marques de Riscal, Bodega Pirineos and Bodegas Luis Alegre, has now relocated to his native Spain. He represents various projects in the Spanish wine landscape, including Terra de Falanis,a union of winemakers in Mallorca, and Bodgas Mitarte, who cultivate 40 acres of old vine in the Rioja Alavesa. Both of these wineries and the provinces where they operate (Mallorca, Catalayud, Penedés, Rioja, Alicante) are focuses of the evening.

Select wine from Spanish producers will be served with the four-course meal at the Red Lion Restaurant at Peak Edge Hotel on November 9 (photo: James Stanhope)

Joining Martin is Peter Fawcett, head honcho at Field and Fawcett, near York, who has almost 40 years of experience in the wine business. Peter worked his way up from delivery driver to shop assistant and finally management, for some of the biggest names in the UK wine trade, spending the 1989/1990 vintage with the famous Hunter`s Wines in Marlborough, New Zealand. Peter set up his own company, Field and Fawcett, as a wine shop and delicatessen with his wife Cathryn in 2005. The business has since expanded to become a supplier of wine, artisan beers and spirits to some of the finest hotels, restaurants and bars, with Peak Edge Hotel among its clients.

The evening starts at 6.45pm, with canapés and a drink upon arrival. The menu, priced at £65 per head, includes four glasses of hand-selected wines, paired to four-courses developed by the Red Lion Restaurant to perfectly complement each serve. Options on the menu include Local Brown Trout, with Watercress Gel, Gooseberry, and Endive, and Cannon of Walton Lodge Lamb, with Sweetbreads, Braised Salsify, Romesco, and Lamb Jus. Restaurant and hotel owner Steve Perez’s own Walton Lodge Farm supplies the produce for the meal whose ingredients and flavours highlight the intricacies of the chosen wine.

Mark Thurman, managing director at Peak Edge Hotel and Casa Hotel said: “Heritage and provenance are at the heart of everything we do at the Red Lion Restaurant. Where possible we strive for the highest quality produce from our local area, and only source wine from suppliers that share this drive for sourcing the best from their province.

“Over the last six months, our food and beverage manager Adrian Tinis has worked hard to create a really interesting wine list that has something for everyone to enjoy, whilst ensuring we continue to partner with suppliers that share our passion and enthusiasm.

The Red Lion Restaurant at Peak Edge Hotel has 2 AA Rosettes.

“We’re looking forward to having some fun in sharing the knowledge of these top experts in the industry, along with a selection of stand-out wine from the most respected wine-making regions.”

The Red Lion Restaurant is the Peak Edge’s 2 AA Rosette awarded restaurant. To book tickets for the Wine Jouney, email: [email protected]