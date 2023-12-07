Most people will be sipping prosecco with their Christmas dinner this year, according to the results of a survey run by an award-winning Peak District boutique hotel and restaurant.

Christmas dinner at The Maynard, Grindleford.

More than a fifth (21%) of respondents to the online survey conducted by The Maynard at Grindleford favoured prosecco for a special treat because it isn’t too heavy or expensive. Several explained that prosecco’s mild taste means that it won’t overpower the many different flavours on their dinner plate.

Red wine came a close second with 20% opting for the vino, followed by white wine (18.79%), champagne (16%), Bucks Fizz (10%) and cocktails (9%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most white wine drinkers said that they would be opting for a sauvignon blanc (30%) or a pinot grigio (23%) this year while the favourite red is either a merlot (24%) or a pinot noir (19%).

Rob Hattersley, founder of The Maynard, comes from a family that has a background in wine.

Food came into play with the red and white wine choices. The majority of white wine fans (85%) are planning to have turkey on the Christmas dinner table and will drink white wine to complement its flavour, while the red wine drinkers are going for either beef (75%) or turkey (62%), believing that the richness of a red wine is the best match.

When it comes to the non-meat eaters, almost 100% (93.5%) said they will be enjoying a nut roast for Christmas dinner, with the vast majority (88%) pairing prosecco with their main meal.

Eight percent of respondents to the survey say that they will be enjoying alcohol-free wine or a sparkling drink, such as Nozecco – soft drinks, juices, and other options – with their Christmas dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beer looks to be the least popular alcoholic drink to wash down the festive fare, selected by only two percent of the 2,000 online survey respondents.

The Maynard at Grindleford is an award-winning hotel and restaurant in a beautiful part of the Peak District

Rob Hattersley, founder of The Maynard, said: “My own family background is in wine, so we always pay close attention to our drinks list and ensure that there is an interesting and extensive range of varieties to suit every dish and taste.

“It has been fascinating to hear what people are planning to drink with their Christmas dinners this year, and why. It’s clear that prosecco has continued to grow in popularity, most likely due to the fact that it’s light and the flavour is unlikely to clash with any of the rich, delicious foods that we all enjoy on Christmas Day.

“It’s also good to hear from the non-drinkers, and what they are planning to enjoy on Christmas Day,” he added. “Increasing numbers of people are choosing alcohol-free options, all-year round as well as during the festive period. It’s great to see that the drinks market has become more inclusive over recent years, and it is now possible to enjoy something festive, tasty and fun with or without the alcohol. There is something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maynard – which was first established in 1857 – is set in a breath-taking location in the Hope Valley and has been visited by Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

What will you be drinking with your Christmas dinner? (generic photo: Adobe Stock)