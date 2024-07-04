Wire Works Bourbon Barrel will be released on Friday, July 5 (photo: Joe Hall)

Award-winning Derbyshire distillery – White Peak – is releasing its oldest whisky yet.

The Wire Works Bourbon Barrel is the first release to be full matured in ex-bourbon barrels, featuring some of the oldest casks in the Ambergate distillery’s warehouse since its inception in 2016. Each oak cask was filled with Wire Works’ signature lightly-peated single malt spirit and has developed into a complex spirit which showcases the fruit-forward of the distillery.

Released on July 5, Wire Works Bourbon Barrel joins Wire Works Caduro as the second permanent expression in White Peak’s core range of products..

Max Vaughan, founder of White Peak Distillery, said: “Bourbon Barrel is a signature whisky for us, elevating our house style and showcasing our unique flavour elements; our Derbyshire home, lightly-peated malt barley, fresh local Brewer’s yeast, long fermentation and slow distillation.”

“Ex-bourbon barrels are considered to be relatively inactive and so their exclusive use in maturation can really highlight a distillery’s true house character. It’s over six years since we fired up the stills, and we feel the time is right in 2024 to open up our soul with this release. This is some of our oldest liquid from some of our favourite casks, and we hope White Peak whisky lovers will enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed our journey so far”

Since the first Wire Works release in February 2022, White Peak has released several whiskies under the house Wire Works Whisky name, including Caduro in 2023 and a number of limited editions.

As with all Wire Works whiskies, Bourbon Barrel is natural colour and non-chill filtered. The release will be available from July 5 via the distillery shop and online, as well as from select trade partners nationwide, RRP: £65 per 70cl. For further information, go to www.whitepeakdistillery.co.uk/where-to-buy-wire-works-whisky

