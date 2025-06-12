Antlers Bistro at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands sees 22% sales boost after £20,000 refurbishment and new head chef appointment

Antlers Bistro at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, a premier farm-based dining destination in East Leake, has recorded a 22% increase in sales following a £20,000 refurbishment and the recruitment of a new head chef.

This family-friendly restaurant, which was relaunched in March this year, blends the best elements of a table-service restaurant, café, and takeaway kiosk that caters for guests of all ages. It's quickly becoming a go-to spot for those seeking a fantastic dining experience on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire border.

The refurbishment has provided a comfortable and engaging space for families, business professionals and visitors looking for a relaxing meal. The recruitment of new Head Chef Charlie Kent further reinforces the farm’s dedication to culinary excellence, making Antlers Bistro a standout restaurant.

Charlie has built up a superb reputation for expertise, passion and innovation working at hotels, acclaimed gastro pubs and prestigious rosette restaurants across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. His extensive experience ensures a high-quality dining experience at Antlers Bistro.

Left to right Adam James (Head of Operations) Charlie Kent (Head Chef) Ellie Arnold (Waitress)

To enhance its food offerings, the farm has also partnered with a development chef, bringing a new level of innovation to its menu. This approach celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients, ensuring every dish is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind.

Guests can enjoy homemade soups and gourmet sandwiches, alongside signature dishes like slow-cooked meats, fresh salads and vegetarian-friendly options. This diverse menu caters to all tastes, solidifying Antlers Bistro's reputation as a top family restaurant.

A dedicated children’s menu offers smaller portions of wholesome meals, including mini roasts, pasta dishes and fun snack plates, making it an ideal choice for family dining in Nottinghamshire.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “The improvements we have made not only support the farm’s commitment to high-quality dining but also align with its broader goals of accessibility, sustainability and community engagement.

“Antlers continues to set new standards in farm-based hospitality, ensuring that every visit is marked by exceptional service, delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere. We are delighted that this has already translated into a 22% increase in year-on-year sales from the relaunch on March 1 compared to March 1 to May 31, 2024. This success reflects our dedication to providing a memorable dining experience.

“The dining space has been carefully curated with comfortable seating,ambient lighting and rustic charm, making it a welcoming retreat for families and individuals alike, right here in East Leake.”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border and a little over 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both an indoor playbarn (Nottinghamshire's LARGEST indoor adventure play centre) and outdoor play area to discover. It's a truly unique family-friendly attraction.

Book online at www.manorfarm.infoand save £2 per person. Discoverall the attractions at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands.

For further information on Antlers Bistro,a leading Nottinghamshire restaurant, go to www.manorfarm.info/food.