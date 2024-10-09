Amazon Prime Day’s top-selling whisky will save you enough money to buy another bottle

Marc Reeves
By Marc Reeves

Head of Affiliates

Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Glenlivet and Paddy whiskies offer a great saving in the Amazon Prime eventGlenlivet and Paddy whiskies offer a great saving in the Amazon Prime event
Glenlivet and Paddy whiskies offer a great saving in the Amazon Prime event

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Resident whisky aficionado Marc Reeves has spotted an amazing deal for Amazon’s Big Deal Days

I’m a massive whisky fan but I’m also a skinflint, so I love it when I can justify a purchase by buying something else with the saving, which is exactly what I’ve done with this little DIY bundle.

The nice people at Amazon sent consumer journalists a mountain of stats this morning telling us what their Prime Day best sellers were, and I was pleased to see the Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve taking the top slot in all their whisky bargains.

Glenlivet Founder's ReserveGlenlivet Founder's Reserve
Glenlivet Founder's Reserve | Amazon

Pleased - firstly - by any saving on this very good single malt that is matured in American oak, giving it a seductive, creamy sweetness that gets me every time. Pleased, secondly, by the £22.99 price tag - a £16 saving off list price that I should of course keep aside for a rainy day, but instead I’m going to splash out on a bottle of Paddy, a guilty pleasure of an Irish whiskey that I’ve harboured for years.

The Paddy is available in the Prime Day event for just £15.99 - a massive 24% saving.

So for the price of one - very good - bottle, I get two great brands, a tasting session to look forward to, and a smug feeling that is not, frankly, very becoming for a man of my age.

If you’re looking for more whisky recommendations, here are a few others I’ve spotted:

Remember - enjoy these great whiskies sensibly.

