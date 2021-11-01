All the best restaurants and cafes in the Peak District that serve vegan food for World Vegan Day 2021

Using Google Reviews, we’ve taken a look at all the best places in the Peak District to get vegan food and put them into this comprehensive list (which is in no particular order).
Did your favourite place make the list? Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Plant & Planet
Plant & Planet, How Lane, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WF. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 34 Google Reviews). "Amazing selection of vegan and gluten free food. Incredible homemade faux chicken and lovely staff!"
Photo: -
2. The Herb Garden
The Herb Garden, 26 Hardwick Street, Buxton, SK17 6DH. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 95 Google Reviews). "So many veggie and vegan options! Great tasting food, lovely ingredients and a lovely owner."
Photo: -
3. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
Photo: -
4. 1530
1530, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "We have been to many restaurants in and around Castleton but this is our favourite by a long way."
Photo: Google