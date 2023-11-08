All 31 Derbyshire pubs, restaurants, take aways and hotels which failed their latest hygiene inspections

We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire food venues which currently hold one-star hygiene ratings.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which currently hold a one - star rating.

1 . Chopsticks, Chesterfield - one -star hygiene rating Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection on July 6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Henstocks Bakers Shop, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating Henstocks Bakers Shop at West Bars in Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July this year. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Big Brother, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating Big Brother at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in April this year. Photo: Google Photo Sales