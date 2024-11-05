Aldi launches new coffee liquer that is a whopping 50 per cent cheaper than Tia Maria.

Shoppers won’t be able to contain their excitement this Christmas as Aldi has announced it’s launching a new Infusionist Coffee Liqueur (£7.99, 70cl) that is 50% cheaper than pricier alternative, Tia Maria.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Launching in stores on 10th November, this tasty tipple is crafted with aromas of toasted rich dark coffee followed by notes of comforting cocoa and hints of syrupy vanilla with a sweet espresso finish.

The result is a truly decadent digestif that can be served neat over ice, or as part of a delicious cocktail without the hefty price point.

Infusionist Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

· 50ml Infusionist Coffee Liqueur

· 100ml Vodka

· 50ml freshly brewed Espresso

· 100g Golden Caster Sugar

· Ice

· 4 coffee beans to garnish

Method:

Pour the caster sugar into a small pan over medium heat and add 50ml water. Stir and bring to the boil

Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Put 2 martini glasses in the fridge to chill

Once the sugar syrup is cold, add 1 tbsp into a cocktail shaker along with a handful of ice, vodka, a shot of espresso, and Infusionist Coffee Liqueur. Shake until the outside of the cocktail shaker feels cold

Strain into the chilled glasses

Garnish each one with coffee beans and serve

Aldi’s new Infusionist Coffee Liqueur is available in stores from 10th November.

Price comparison:

Aldi’s Infusionist Coffee Liqueur £7.99, 70cl

Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur £16.00, 70cl

SAVINGS: £8.01 (50%)