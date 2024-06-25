Aldi is offering FREE bottles of its best-selling Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux, comparable to David Beckham’s favourite, to three lucky couples for their wedding day.

Ahead of Posh and Becks’ wedding anniversary on 4 July, Aldi is offering three lucky wedding couples 60 bottles of wine each for their big day.

The selection includes the supermarket’s Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux, which wine expert Sam Caporn says ‘allows for a taste’ of the Beckhams’ favourite Château Mouton Rothschild, which retails at £3,600 a bottle.

Victoria and David, who tied the knot in Ireland in 1999, are fans of the premium tipple, with it even making an appearance on the family’s Christmas dinner table last year.

Now, lucky couples planning their big day can treat guests to a drop of decadence, Beckham style, with Aldi’s popular Bordeaux - a blend of 85% Merlot and 15% Cabernet Sauvignon.

Sam Caporn explains the likeness between the wines, and why they are perfect for weddings: “Aldi’s wine and the Château Mouton Rothschild are from the same region and made from the same blend of grape varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. This produces flavours of black and purple fruits with fine tannins and notes of spice from the French oak.

“They make incredibly good wedding wines, whether served alongside red meat or a summer BBQ.”

The news will be welcomed by those planning upcoming nuptials; recent research shows that despite the cost-of-living crisis, the average wedding now costs £20,775. It’s the first time the figure has topped £20,000.

To be in with a chance of receiving a wedding party sized supply of Aldi’s award-winning wines, all couples need to do is send an email to [email protected] with the below details:

· Full name

· Proof of age

· Date and location of wedding

· 150 words explaining why you think you should receive Aldi’s wine for your wedding