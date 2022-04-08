Where is your favourite place to play pool in Derbyshire?

9 pubs and bars in Derbyshire with a pool table or snooker table

Sometimes, you just get that urge to play a round of pool – here’s where you can go and do just that in Derbyshire.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:00 pm

Using Google Reviews to help us out, we’ve selected nine of the best pubs in Derbyshire that feature a pool table. Did we miss any gems out?

1. Lennons Pool & Snooker

Lennons Pool & Snooker, 16A Stephenson Place, Chesterfield, S40 1XL. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 139 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Bull's Head

The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Duke of York Inn

Duke of York Inn, Main Street, Elton, Matlock, DE4 2BW. Rating: 5/5 (based on 19 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. The Badger

The Badger, 81 Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, S40 4ED. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 219 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales
DerbyshireGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3