2 . Matlock Food and Drink Festival

This popular festival will return to Hall Leys Park over the weekend of June 10 and 11. First established in 2019, the event was absent from the food and drink calendar in 2020 but bounced back to attract huge crowds last year and in 2021. As if lashings of street food and and pints wasn't enough, the festival is also dog friendly! Photo: Contributed