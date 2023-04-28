Whether it’s food and drink or exploring the great outdoors, there are plenty of options across Chesterfield and the Peak District to keep you busy.
Spring is firmly upon us and with it means the arrival of festival season and there’s plenty of options in and around Chesterfield to provide entertainment (and a fair amount of alcohol) on these warmer days.
Pictured here are nine of the best options to keep you busy this spring and summer.
1. Tideswell Food Festival
A showcase of makers, bakers and creators across the Peak District - Tideswell Food Festival returns to the village on Saturday, May 13. The free event - ran from 10am until 4pm - will celebrate the best of local food and art with live music throughout the day. Pictured is Matt Campbell of Derbyshire Pie & Co stocking up his stall. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Matlock Food and Drink Festival
This popular festival will return to Hall Leys Park over the weekend of June 10 and 11. First established in 2019, the event was absent from the food and drink calendar in 2020 but bounced back to attract huge crowds last year and in 2021. As if lashings of street food and and pints wasn't enough, the festival is also dog friendly! Photo: Contributed
3. The Great British Food festival
Food-lovers will descend on Hardwick Hall later this summer for three days of fun between July 28 and 30. The dog-friendly festival packs everything from foraging and baking to bbqs and chef demos. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield Walking Festival
Explore the highlights of Chesterfield with a range of guided walks perfect for beginners or seasoned hikers alike. The eight day festival provides a fantastic opportunity to get out and about with most walks - or donations being taken for great causes. There's a host of different walks from May 13 to May 21 including accessible routes. Photo: Pixabay