84 amazing pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect to visit over the autumn months

Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 84 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues this autumn?

Best pubs to visit this autumn Locals have named these pubs as the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn.

The Kelstedge, Kelstedge Dave Whittle said: "Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food."

The George, High Street, Clay Cross Jenny Smith said: "The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value."