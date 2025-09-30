84 amazing pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect to visit over the autumn months

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
These 84 pubs are perfect to visit over the autumn months across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 84 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues this autumn?

Locals have named these pubs as the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn.

Locals have named these pubs as the best to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dave Whittle said: “Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food.”

Dave Whittle said: “Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Jenny Smith said: “The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value.”

Jenny Smith said: “The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.”

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.” Photo: Google

