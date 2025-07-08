81 of the best pubs that you have to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – with each venue highly recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:37 BST
These 81 pubs are perfect to visit over the summer months across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 81 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues over the summer?

These are some of the best pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are some of the best pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dave Whittle said: “Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food.”

Dave Whittle said: “Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Jenny Smith said: “The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value.”

Jenny Smith said: “The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.”

Charlotte Louise Madin said: “The Glassworks, Sheffield Road. Amazing staff and great landlord. Has live music on a Friday too, also serves a good pint of real ale.” Photo: Google

