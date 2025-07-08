Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 81 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues over the summer?

The Kelstedge, Kelstedge Dave Whittle said: "Kelstedge Inn. Great beer, great food."

The George, High Street, Clay Cross Jenny Smith said: "The George, Clay Cross. Cosy and friendly with an outdoor area, dog-friendly. Good food, good value."