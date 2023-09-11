News you can trust since 1855
8 pictures show Chesterfield residents headed to the beer garden's to enjoy the late summer heatwave

With the cold autumn months approaching, the people of Chesterfield were out in our beer gardens, soaking up some last-minute summer sun.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST

A heatwave is more bearable with a cold drink in hand and thankfully, Chesterfield has plenty of beer gardens to choose from.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited Magnolia barbering and bar, the Market Pub and Junction bar to capture pictures of the weekend’s revellers.

Here are some Chesterfield residents enjoying a drink in the mini-heatwave.

Ollie and PJ outside Magnolia Barbering and Bar.

1. Cheers!

Ollie and PJ outside Magnolia Barbering and Bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

Noah, Adrey, Ashley, Blake and Douglas outside the Market Pub.

2. All smiles in the sunshine

Noah, Adrey, Ashley, Blake and Douglas outside the Market Pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

Milia Nivison and Andrea McVe outside the Market pub.

3. Good company

Milia Nivison and Andrea McVe outside the Market pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

Debbie and david wardle at the Junction bar.

4. Happy times in the sun

Debbie and david wardle at the Junction bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

