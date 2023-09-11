8 pictures show Chesterfield residents headed to the beer garden's to enjoy the late summer heatwave
With the cold autumn months approaching, the people of Chesterfield were out in our beer gardens, soaking up some last-minute summer sun.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
A heatwave is more bearable with a cold drink in hand and thankfully, Chesterfield has plenty of beer gardens to choose from.
Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited Magnolia barbering and bar, the Market Pub and Junction bar to capture pictures of the weekend’s revellers.
Here are some Chesterfield residents enjoying a drink in the mini-heatwave.
