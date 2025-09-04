66 of the best places that you need to visit in Chesterfield this weekend – including amazing pubs, restaurants, attractions and scenic spots

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:42 BST
If you’re looking for things to do in Chesterfield this weekend, these are some of the attractions, pubs and restaurants that you need to visit.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

If you’re looking for something to do over the weekend, these are some of the best places to visit across the town over the next few days.

These are some of the best places to visit around Chesterfield over the weekend.

1. Best places to visit this weekend

These are some of the best places to visit around Chesterfield over the weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 440 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 440 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

3. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice