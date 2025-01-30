If you’re heading into Derbyshire and the Peak District for a day trip over the coming months, and you’re searching for somewhere to stop for lunch, then look no further.

We asked our readers to pick their favourite places to stop for a midday meal across the county – meaning you can plan ahead knowing that these pubs, restaurants and cafes have been recommended by locals.

The full list can be found below, and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

1 . Best places for lunch Local have recommended the best places for lunch across the county.

2 . Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: "Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales."

3 . Fischer's at Baslow Hall and Stones Sam Watson recommended Fischer's at Baslow Hall, on Calver Road in Baslow - along with Stones on Dale Road, Matlock.