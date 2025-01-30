62 of the best places to visit for lunch in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which were recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:55 BST
These are 62 of the best restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit for lunch across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025.

If you’re heading into Derbyshire and the Peak District for a day trip over the coming months, and you’re searching for somewhere to stop for lunch, then look no further.

We asked our readers to pick their favourite places to stop for a midday meal across the county – meaning you can plan ahead knowing that these pubs, restaurants and cafes have been recommended by locals.

The full list can be found below, and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

Local have recommended the best places for lunch across the county.

1. Best places for lunch

Local have recommended the best places for lunch across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: “Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales.”

2. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

Chris Mackenzie-Thorpe said: “Nags Head at Castleton. Good food and good range of real ales.” Photo: jason chadwick

Sam Watson recommended Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, on Calver Road in Baslow - along with Stones on Dale Road, Matlock.

3. Fischer's at Baslow Hall and Stones

Sam Watson recommended Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, on Calver Road in Baslow - along with Stones on Dale Road, Matlock. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sarah Hall said: “The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow.”

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

Sarah Hall said: “The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow.” Photo: Brian Eyre

