Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town.
1. Stone Edge Cupola
The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google
3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road
The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre