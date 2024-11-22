56 things to do and places to visit across Chesterfield this weekend – including the best pubs, restaurants and walks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:33 GMT
If you’re looking for things to do in Chesterfield this weekend, these are some of the attractions, pubs and restaurants that you need to visit.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat and drink – and has some beautiful spots to stretch your legs when you’re done.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, these are some of the best restaurants, pubs and walks in and around the town.

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

1. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

