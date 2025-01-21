Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of cosy pubs – that are perfect places to spend an afternoon or evening over the coming months.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to name their favourite cosy pubs across the county, and identified a number of cosy venues with high Google ratings.
READ THIS: 32 award-winning restaurants that you need to visit in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District
The full list of Derbyshire’s best cost pubs can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.