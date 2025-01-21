56 of the best cosy pubs that you need to visit during 2025 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on recommendations from locals and Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:43 BST
These are some of the cosiest pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit in 2025.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of cosy pubs – that are perfect places to spend an afternoon or evening over the coming months.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to name their favourite cosy pubs across the county, and identified a number of cosy venues with high Google ratings.

The full list of Derbyshire’s best cost pubs can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

If you’re searching for somewhere cosy to enjoy a drink, look no further than the places listed below.

Kirsty Gratton-Bircumshaw recommended the Chesterfield Arms.

2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

Kirsty Gratton-Bircumshaw recommended the Chesterfield Arms. Photo: Brian Eyre

Jamie Houghton recommended The Neptune.

3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

Jamie Houghton recommended The Neptune. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris Palfreyman said: “Chandlers Bar is fantastic, lovely atmosphere and great staff.”

4. Chandlers, Chesterfield

Chris Palfreyman said: “Chandlers Bar is fantastic, lovely atmosphere and great staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

