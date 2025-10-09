We asked our readers to recommend the pubs across the county with the best atmospheres – and these are the places they suggested.
The full list of our reader recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues this autumn?
1. Atmospheric pubs to visit this autumn
These pubs were recommended for those searching for places with a great atmosphere to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Rutland, Chesterfield
Tricia Challenger said: “The Rutland in Chesterfield has a good atmosphere, especially on quiz night!” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Armisteads, Chesterfield
Katrina Little said: “Armisteads - fabulous team, good choice of drinks, amazing cocktails and a very warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble and the entertainment is always fantastic!” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chandlers, Einstein’s and Pig & Pump
Ian Reddish recommended Einstein’s, Pig & Pump and Chandlers. Photo: Brian Eyre