55 amazing pubs that are loved by locals across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including country inns that are perfect to visit this autumn and lively venues that offer a great atmosphere

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
If you’re looking for pubs with a great atmosphere, these venues across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been recommended by locals.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great pubs – from atmospheric country inns to lively town centre venues.

We asked our readers to recommend the pubs across the county with the best atmospheres – and these are the places they suggested.

The full list of our reader recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of these venues this autumn?

Tricia Challenger said: “The Rutland in Chesterfield has a good atmosphere, especially on quiz night!”

2. The Rutland, Chesterfield

Katrina Little said: “Armisteads - fabulous team, good choice of drinks, amazing cocktails and a very warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble and the entertainment is always fantastic!”

3. Armisteads, Chesterfield

Ian Reddish recommended Einstein’s, Pig & Pump and Chandlers.

4. Chandlers, Einstein’s and Pig & Pump

