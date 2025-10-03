54 amazing places for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit over the autumn months

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the autumn months?

1 . Best places for a roast dinner this autumn These are the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The George, Clay Cross The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 371 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent meat, cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,419 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google Photo Sales