54 amazing places for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit over the autumn months

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
These are some of the best places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit this autumn.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the autumn months?

These are the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn.

1. Best places for a roast dinner this autumn

These are the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 371 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent meat, cooked to perfection.”

2. The George, Clay Cross

The George has a 4.7/5 rating based on 371 Google reviews - winning praise for their “excellent meat, cooked to perfection.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,419 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,419 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 522 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 522 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastDerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldBritainGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice