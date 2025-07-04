The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the summer months?

1 . The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,394 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 508 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,523 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google Photo Sales