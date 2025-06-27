51 of the best pubs that you need to visit for a drink this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
With the weekend on the horizon, these pubs should be at the top of your list of places to visit for a drink across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places for a pint across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and these are the results.

Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be making plans to visit any of these venues over the weekend?

These are some of the best pubs to visit for a drink this weekend across Derbyshire.

1. Derbyshire’s best pubs for a drink this weekend

These are some of the best pubs to visit for a drink this weekend across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.”

2. Junction, Brampton

Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Marilyn Todd said: “Chandlers Bar Chesterfield.”

3. Chandlers, Chesterfield

Marilyn Todd said: “Chandlers Bar Chesterfield.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Rachael Pollard said: “The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint.”

4. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield

Rachael Pollard said: “The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint.” Photo: Brian Eyre

