51 of the best pubs that you need to visit for a drink this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places for a pint across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and these are the results.

Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be making plans to visit any of these venues over the weekend?

Derbyshire's best pubs for a drink this weekend These are some of the best pubs to visit for a drink this weekend across Derbyshire.

Junction, Brampton Gaz Reddish said: "There's only one place and that's Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none."