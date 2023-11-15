News you can trust since 1855
48 places you need to visit this winter across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, hidden gems, cosy pubs and great restaurants

If you’re heading into the Peak District or Derbyshire over the winter, these are some of the most remarkable attractions, scenic walks and great places to eat and drink.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:09 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.

These are 48 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list for the winter months.

These are some the places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this winter.

These are some the places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this winter. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Haddon Hall is hosting Christmas markets on several dates in November and December - the perfect opportunity to take in the wonderful grounds.

Haddon Hall is hosting Christmas markets on several dates in November and December - the perfect opportunity to take in the wonderful grounds. Photo: jason chadwick

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

