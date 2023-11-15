48 places you need to visit this winter across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, hidden gems, cosy pubs and great restaurants
If you’re heading into the Peak District or Derbyshire over the winter, these are some of the most remarkable attractions, scenic walks and great places to eat and drink.
Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.
READ THIS: 21 more fascinating black and white pictures showing the life of Derbyshire and its people down the years
These are 48 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list for the winter months.
1 / 13