These are the pubs that they said were perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy the warm weather – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?
1. Best pubs to visit on a sunny day
These are some of the best pubs to visit when the heatwave arrives across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The George, Clay Cross
Mark Rugman said: “Call by The George in Clay Cross for the best afternoon/evening sun trap beer garden going!” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield
Sally Ruane said: “Neptune all the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Armisteads, Chesterfield
Katrina Little said: “Armisteads, Chesterfield. Outside seating with a lovely beer garden, live music, fabulous cocktails and an amazing, friendly team.” Photo: Brian Eyre
