48 of the best pubs to visit on a sunny day in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to enjoy a drink as heatwave arrives

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
We asked locals to recommend the best pubs to visit on a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – with temperatures set to soar this weekend.

With a heatwave hitting Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the weekend, we asked our readers to recommend the best pubs to visit on a sunny day.

These are the pubs that they said were perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy the warm weather – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

These are some of the best pubs to visit when the heatwave arrives across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are some of the best pubs to visit when the heatwave arrives across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Mark Rugman said: “Call by The George in Clay Cross for the best afternoon/evening sun trap beer garden going!”

Mark Rugman said: "Call by The George in Clay Cross for the best afternoon/evening sun trap beer garden going!"

Sally Ruane said: “Neptune all the way.”

Sally Ruane said: "Neptune all the way."

Katrina Little said: “Armisteads, Chesterfield. Outside seating with a lovely beer garden, live music, fabulous cocktails and an amazing, friendly team.”

Katrina Little said: "Armisteads, Chesterfield. Outside seating with a lovely beer garden, live music, fabulous cocktails and an amazing, friendly team."

