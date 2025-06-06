48 of the best chip shops across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit and celebrate National Fish and Chip Day

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and these are some of the very best to try on National Fish and Chip Day.

National Fish and Chip Day is taking place today (Friday, June 6) – celebrating one of the nation’s favourite meals.

To mark the occasion, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

1. Best chip shops

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.”

2. Charlies Chippy, Staveley

Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.” Photo: Google

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.”

3. Margaret's Chippy, Whittington Moor

Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.” Photo: Google

Helen Yates said: “Union Jack, Chatsworth Road.”

4. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Helen Yates said: “Union Jack, Chatsworth Road.” Photo: Google

