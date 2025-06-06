National Fish and Chip Day is taking place today (Friday, June 6) – celebrating one of the nation’s favourite meals.
To mark the occasion, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.
The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?
1. Best chip shops
These chip shops have been rated as some of the best across Chesterfield and Derbyshire - perfect places to visit on National Fish and Chip Day. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Charlies Chippy, Staveley
Sandra Egley Moakes said: “Charlie’s Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time.” Photo: Google
3. Margaret's Chippy, Whittington Moor
Margaret’s Chippy on Duke Street came highly recommended. Karl Hantke said: “Best in the country, never mind the county.” Photo: Google
4. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Helen Yates said: “Union Jack, Chatsworth Road.” Photo: Google