National Fish and Chip Day is taking place today (Friday, June 6) – celebrating one of the nation’s favourite meals.

To mark the occasion, we have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

1 . Best chip shops These chip shops have been rated as some of the best across Chesterfield and Derbyshire - perfect places to visit on National Fish and Chip Day.

2 . Charlies Chippy, Staveley Sandra Egley Moakes said: "Charlie's Chippy, Staveley - absolutely lovely every time."